ODU men's basketball falls to Indiana State in Myrtle Beach Invitational

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (ODUSports.com) - A 19-0 run in the first half was too much to overcome as Old Dominion dropped a 77-36 decision to Indiana State in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Classic Thursday night.

With the loss, Old Dominion will face East Carolina in the 7:30 pm game on Friday night.

“We have been plagued by slow starts this year and Indiana State came out, punched us in the mouth and we never responded,” said Acting Head Coach Bryant Stith. “I told the team we have to turn the page quickly and get ready for a tough East Carolina team. “

Cooper Neese hit a three-pointer to start the game for Indiana State and Jaylin Hunter answered at the 18:49 mark to tie the game at three. The Sycamores went on a quick 7-0 run to lead 10-3 after a Cameron Henry layup with 15:49 left.

Hunter went 1-of-2 at the line with 6:10 left to make the margin 24-14. ODU went ice cold as the Sycamores went on the 19-0 run as Neese hit 2-of-3 free throws with 31 seconds left to lead 43-14. CJ Keyser hit a wing jumper to beat the halftime horn as Old Dominion trailed 43-16.

In the second half, Indiana State opened on a 19-4 run to lead 62-20 after a Keyser jumper with 11:55 left.

Jaylin Hunter and Charles Smith IV had seven points each while Mekhi Long and Keyser added six each.