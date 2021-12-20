ODU men's basketball falls to Richmond, 67-61

RICHMOND, Va. – Austin Trice scored 14 of his season-high 20 points in the second half, but host Richmond used five free throws in the final 16 seconds to hold off an Old Dominion comeback in a 67-61 decision on Sunday afternoon.

“To hold a skilled, well drilled and high scoring team like Richmond to 67 points, I thought we played good defense,” said Old Dominion Head Coach Jeff Jones. “We attacked the glass and got some good looks with several shots in the second half going in and out. Despite the loss, I think we took a step forward, he added.”

The Monarchs jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after a three-point play by Kalu Ezikpe at the 17:49 mark. ODU (5-7) kept the lead for the first 12 minutes of the half and were ahead 16-12 after a pair of Jaylin Hunter free throws with 11:08 left.

Richmond (8-4) held the Monarchs scoreless over the next nearly six minutes, but only managed six points themselves as a Nathan Cayo free throw with 7:13 left gave the hosts an 18-16 lead.

D’Angelo Stines got the Monarchs back in front hitting consecutive buckets with a 3-pointer to put them up 19-18 with 5:23 remaining, followed by a driving layup at the 4:34 mark to go up 21-18.

Richmond went on a 14-4 run as Tyler Burton’s three-point play gave the Spiders a 32-25 lead with 49 seconds left. C.J. Keyser hit his first field goal of the game with 26 seconds left as the Monarchs trailed 32-27 at halftime.

In the second half, Richmond pushed the lead to eight points twice, the last being on a Grant Golden layup with 14:36 left to lead 41-33. ODU responded with a 9-1 run as Trice had seven of the nine points. His three-point play with 13:01 on the clock pulled the Monarchs to 42-40. The next possession saw Keyser drain a long jumper to even the game at 42-all with 12:09 left.

ODU took the lead three times in the last six minutes as Stines drained a three-pointer at the 3:43 mark to put the Monarchs up 54-53. The score was tied twice after Stines’ 3-ball, with both coming off Keyser jumpers. A floater in the paint evened the game at 56 with 2:43 left, and a 3-pointer 50 seconds later tied the game at 59.

Mekhi Long’s layup with 42 seconds left was the last points for ODU as they trailed 62-61 with 42 seconds left. Burton hit three free throws and Cayo added two with three seconds for the final margin.

Trice was huge on the boards for ODU with a career-high 16 caroms, including nine of ODU’s 20 on the offensive glass. Keyser joined him in double figures with 13 points. Ezikpe and Stines just missed double figures with eight points apiece.

ODU will close out non-conference schedule on Wednesday night hosting College of Charleston at 7 p.m. inside Chartway Arena.