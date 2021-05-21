ODU men's basketball to compete in 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion men's basketball team will be competing in the third annual Myrtle Beach Invitational, which will be played November 18, 19 and 21 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Joining the Monarchs in the upcoming Myrtle Beach Invitational are: Oklahoma, Davidson, East Carolina, Indiana State, New Mexico State, Penn and Utah State.

Appearances by Old Dominion, East Carolina and Oklahoma marks the third-straight year schools from the American, Big 12 and Conference USA have competed in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Atlantic 10 and Missouri Valley will have a school competing for the second time, while the Ivy League, Mountain West and the Western Athletic will be represented in the event for the first time.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational is owned and operated by ESPN Events. UCF and Baylor captured the first two Myrtle Beach Invitational titles by defeating Western Kentucky (78-62) and Villanova (87-78).

Field Highlights:

-ODU is coming off a 15-8 overall record and an 11-5 mark in C-USA play, in which the Monarchs earned a No. 2 seed in their conference tournament and first round bye.

-Oklahoma posted a 16-11 record this past season and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where the Sooners defeated Missouri and lost to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga.

-Utah State finished with a 20-9 record last season and lost to Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

-Davidson was 13-9 for the 2020-2021 campaign and advanced to the NIT.

-New head coaches: Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Ryan Odom (Utah State) and Josh Schertz (Indiana State).

-Bob McKillop returns for his 33rd season at Davidson where he has compiled 607 wins and netted 18 postseason appearances.

-East Carolina's 2020-21 season was highlighted by an upset win over Final Four participant Houston.

-Only Gonzaga, Virginia, Houston and Belmont have a better winning percentage (95-25, 79.2%) than New Mexico State since the start of the 2017-2018 season (357 Division I schools).