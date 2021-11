NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones was unable to make the trip with the team to Myrtle Beach and will not coach tonight’s game against Indiana State or the next two games. He has flu-like symptoms and his physician advised him not to travel. Jones has tested negative for COVID-19.

Bryant Stith will be the acting head coach for the three games in Myrtle Beach.