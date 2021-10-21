ODU men's hoops selected fifth in preseason poll, Ezikpe receives conference honor

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Kalu Ezikpe of the Old Dominion men's basketball team was named a Preseason All-Conference USA Honoree, as voted on by the C-USA head coaches, the league announced on Thursday afternoon. The Monarchs were picked to finish fifth in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.

Ezikpe has appeared in all 89 possible games for Old Dominion throughout his three seasons as a Monarch. In 2020-21, he started all 23 games, while posting 10.3 points per game, which was second on the team. Ezikpe also hauled down the most rebounds on the team with 155 total, averaging 6.7 per contest. Within Conference USA, he ranked fifth in blocked shots per contest (1.48), sixth for defensive rebounds (4.87), seventh in rebounds (6.7), and 14th for offensive rebounds (1.87).

In 2020-21, head coach Jeff Jones led ODU to a 15-8 overall record and an 11-5 mark in league play, which earned the Monarchs a No. 2 seed in the Conference USA Tournament and first round bye. Jones' 525 career victories rank 61st all-time for NCAA Division I wins by a head coach.

Since 2013-14, ODU ranks first in the league for overall road wins (54) and road wins within C-USA play (40). Old Dominion ranks second in the league for total wins (168) since 2013-14, as well as home victories (53) and overall C-USA wins (94).

ODU is 92-23 (80.1 percent) when playing at Chartway Arena since Jones became ODU's head coach in 2013.

Ahead of Old Dominion in the C-USA Preseason Poll are UAB, Louisiana Tech, WKU and Marshall.

Conference USA Preseason Poll (first place votes)

1. UAB (8) – 190 points

2. Louisiana Tech (6) – 184 points

3. WKU – 162 points

4. Marshall – 147 points

5. Old Dominion – 130 points

6. North Texas – 124 points

7. Charlotte – 110 points

8. Rice – 104 points

9. Florida Atlantic – 84 points

10. UTEP – 82 points

11. UTSA – 48 points

12. Southern Miss – 42 points

13. FIU – 36 points

14. Middle Tennessee – 28 points