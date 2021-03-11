ODU men's hoops team opens C-USA tournament vs. North Texas

FRISCO, Texas (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men's basketball team (15-7, 11-5 CUSA), the No. 2 seed from the East division, will take on North Texas (14-9, 9-5 C-USA) in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Conference USA Tournament Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST. Thursday night's game will be televised on Stadium and can be streamed on www.WatchStadium.com.

Thursday night's contest will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik's live pregame show beginning at 9:30 p.m. EST.

"We are a growing basketball team," head coach Jeff Jones said earlier this week. "We are playing our best, I think, at this time - but I think we also have room to improve. I think [the players] believe in themselves, and they're excited and they want to see what we can do."

To view the C-USA Tournament bracket, please CLICK HERE.

Old Dominion did not play North Texas (14-9, 9-5 C-USA) during the 2020-21 regular season.

If Old Dominion wins its quarterfinal game, the Monarchs would turnaround and play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. EST on Friday, March 12. The semifinals will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. The 2021 Conference USA championship game will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

ODU head coach Jeff Jones has compiled a 94-46 record in Conference USA play in his eight seasons at the helm in Norfolk. Old Dominion has finished third or better in the C-USA final regular-season standings in six out of the eight seasons under Jones' leadership.

ODU Quick Hitters:

-ODU has won four of its last five game and 11 of its last 15.

-ODU is 11-2 in games decided by 9 points or less. Last season, ODU went 2-8 in games decided by 4 points or less.

-ODU ranks 62nd in the country for steals per game, averaging 7.6 thefts per contest.

-ODU is 11-2 when leading at the half.

-ODU is 9-3 when outrebounding its opponents.

-ODU is 11-2 when turning the ball over less than its opponent.

-ODU is 12-3 when shooting 40% or better from the floor.

-ODU is 9-0 when scoring 70 or more points.

-ODU is 12-2 when allowing 69 points or less.

-ODU finished the season with a 9-1 record when playing at home.

-Since 2014-15, the Monarchs are 86-17 (83.2%) when playing at Chartway Arena