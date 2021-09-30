ODU offers "Seats for Service Members" football and basketball tickets to military

NORFOLK, Va. - Military members are able to get free tickets to Old Dominion football and basketball games, thanks to ODU's "Seats for Service Members" program.

The program provides complimentary tickets to all branches of the military.

"When we started this program seven years ago, it was just about making a commitment to our service members," said Jason Chandler, ODU's Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Marketing & Revenue Generation. Obviously, there are so many in this community."

"Old Dominion's location, which is about five miles from the world's largest installation, I mean that's a lot of people," Capt. Bob Clark, ODU's Director of Military Activities Liaison and Special Projects, said. "We're talking 60 thousand people that are from the community."

Clark leads the Monarchs' military engagement after spending 26 years in the Navy, a career that began at ODU as a Hampton Roads Naval ROTC midshipman. His experience makes him invaluable to the school when it's putting together programs for our local service members.

"Staying involved with athletics and the military and the university as a whole is a great opportunity," Clark said. "It's a great place to be. We're really, really forging new things every day to support."

For those looking to become members of Monarch nation at sporting events, "Seats for Service Members" tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets become available two weeks prior to each home athletic event.

"As soon as we put the notice out that the tickets are there, they're scooped up pretty quickly," Chandler said. "We have a certain number for each game and we're looking forward to releasing the basketball tickets here soon, so I'm sure they'll go quickly."

"It's an awesome way to say thank you for their dedicated service and sacrifice to our community and nation," Clark said "It'll be great to see them all come out and become part of the monarch nation."

Service members can receive complimentary "Seats for Service Members" tickets here: https://ynottix.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=SERVICE&linkID=global-odu&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=