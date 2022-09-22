ODU police identify "person of interest" in Virginia Tech locker room theft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion Police Department says it has identified a person of interest in the September 2 Virginia Tech locker room theft at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Interim ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed to News 3 that the person of interest is not an Old Dominion student, faculty of staff member, though did not elaborate as to who the individual was. Security will be heightened during this Saturday's game against Arkansas State, the first home contest for the Monarchs since their season opening win over the Hokies.

At some point during ODU's 20-17 win, Virginia Tech's locker room was entered by one or more assailants who stole valuables from members of the Hokies. Shelton said that the value of the items stolen was more than $7,000 and less than $8,000.

This is a story that continues to develop and we will continue to bring you more details as they become available

The Monarchs and Arkansas State kick off on Saturday at 6:00 PM.