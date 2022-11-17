ODU product Verlander wins third Cy Young Award

SECAUCUS, NJ (WTKR)- Justin Verlander did not let elbow surgery or being 39 years old slow him down, instead putting together one of his career's finest seasons. On Wednesday night, he was rewarded for it.

The Old Dominion product and Houston Astros ace was named the American League Cy Young Award winner, receiving all 30 possible first place votes. It marks the third time during his storied career that Verlander has earned the top honor for a Major League pitcher (2011, 2019).

Verlander posted an 18-4 record and a razor-thin 1.75 ERA during the 2022 regular season, the lowest ERA ever for a pitcher in his age 39 season or older. He struck out 185 batters while walking just 29. The right-hander helped Houston to a World Series win, the second of his career and he captured his first victory in a World Series game.

The former Monarch missed the entire 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but came back looking as sharp as he ever has throughout the course of his MLB tenure. His ERA marked the lowest of his career, with his second best coming during the 2011 season at 2.40, when Verlander won both the Cy Young Award and the American League MVP while with the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander opted out of the final year of his contract with the Astros that would have paid him $25 million in 2023, making him an unrestricted free agent. He could still return to Houston on a new deal.

During his time in a Monarch uniform from 2002-2004, Verlander posted a 2.57 ERA and is the Old Dominion, CAA and Commonwealth of Virginia all-time leader with 427 strikeouts. His jersey was retired by the program in 2010 and he entered the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.