ODU product Williamson heading to Elite Eight with Florida Atlantic

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Former Old Dominion point guard Drew Williamson has been on a wild ride with Florida Atlantic and Thursday the Owls decided that ride will continue.

FAU continued its NCAA Tournament run with a stunning 62-55 upset over Tennessee on Thursday night at New York's Madison Square Garden. Entering the tournament, the Owls had not won a game in the big dance, yet now find themselves just one victory away from the Final Four.

Florida Atlantic trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but came out firing after the break. The squad put up 40 second half points and took the lead with 9:50 to play in the game. The Owls would swell their advantage to 10 points and held off the Volunteers down the stretch.

Williamson is in his second season on Dusty May's staff at Florida Atlantic. Following his playing career, he was the Monarchs' director of basketball operations before joining Virginia State as an assistant coach.

The Owls are the No. 9 seed in the East Region and have become one of the biggest stories in all of sports. They boast a record of 34-3 and have the most wins in the country after Thursday's victory.

From 2003-2007, Williamson patrolled the backcourt for the silver and blue. He led the Monarchs to two NCAA Tournament appearances and the final four of the NIT. The former guard still holds the program record with 130 consecutive games played.

Florida Atlantic advances to face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 6:09 PM with a trip to the Final Four on the line.