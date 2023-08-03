ODU products Verlander, Yarbrough moved at MLB trade deadline

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Justin Verlander was an in-season New York Met for about four months. Now he's heading back to a familiar clubhouse where he's seen plenty of success.

Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros on Tuesday afternoon, a couple hours prior to the 6:00 PM trade deadline. The former ODU star returned to Houston after signing a two-year free agent deal with the Mets during the offseason worth $86.7 million.

The 40-year old reigning American League Cy Young Award winner claimed his second World Championship with the Astros last year, his second with the organization. Verlander's first stint with the Astros began in August of 2017 when he was traded to the franchise from the Detroit Tigers. Houston would win the World Series that season as well.

In 16 starts this season, Verlander is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA, tallying 81 strikeouts and 31 walks.

Verlander was not the only former Monarch to pack his bags on Tuesday. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, after spending the first part of the season with the Kansas City Royals.

Yarbrough missed 55 games after being hit in the face by a line drive, but has been magnificent since returning. He posted a 2.19 ERA during four July starts, striking out 15 batters and walking just two.

The former ODU southpaw spent the first five seasons of his big league career with Tampa Bay before signing a one year, $3 million deal with Kansas City prior to the 2023 campaign. He began the season in the Royals' bullpen, but has excelled as a starter, boasting a 3.08 ERA in his seven starts.