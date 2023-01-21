ODU quarterback Clark ends football career

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Brendon Clark came to Old Dominion hoping to jump-start his college career, but the quarterback has decided to walk away from the game.

An Old Dominion athletic spokesperson told News 3 on Friday that Clark has opted to retire from football due to injuries. He spent one season in the silver and blue, appearing in two games and completing two of his four pass attempts.

Clark was in the mix for the starting quarterback spot during fall camp, a job eventually won by Hayden Wolff. He's been hindered throughout his college career by knee injuries, giving him hurdles to clear on his way to a hopeful comeback.

The Midlothian native was one of the best football players the Richmond area has ever seen during his high school career, leading Manchester to the 2018 Class 6 state championship. He committed to Notre Dame and began his college career with the Fighting Irish before transferring to Old Dominion.

ODU finished the 2022 season 3-9, 2-6 in the Sun Belt.