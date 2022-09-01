ODU running back Davis suspended indefinitely

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis has been suspended indefinitely, according to an athletic department release that went out on Wednesday night.

The suspension stems from a violation of team rules, according to the release. Old Dominion said it will have "no further comment at this time" in the release as well.

Davis was the Monarchs' second-leading rusher in 2021, amassing 562 yards on the ground and scoring six touchdowns. As of Wednesday night, Davis was not listed on the ODU football roster on the athletic website.

The disciplinary action leaves Old Dominion's backfield a little bit thinner. Top rusher Blake Watson returns, coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him rack up 1,112 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Keshawn Wicks and Tariq Sims are listed as the next two running backs on the depth chart.

Old Dominion will kick off its season on Friday night at home against Virginia Tech at 7:00 PM.