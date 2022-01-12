ODU set for return to game action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The last two weeks have been a minute-to-minute experience for Old Dominion men's basketball.

The Monarchs are preparing for what will be their first game in two weeks when Texas-San Antonio visits Chartway Arena on Thursday. Recent days have seen ODU's schedule shaken up by coronavirus protocols, be it within its own program or that of an opponent.

"Some things are out of our control," head coach Jeff Jones said on Tuesday. "We just handle what's in front of us as best we can and just really stressing 'let's be ready for the next opportunity.'"

"Every time you get tested, you wait until like 4:00, you're checking your phone every hour until 4:00 to get it, but I think we're good now," added senior guard C.J. Keyser. "I think it's just time for us to get the ball rolling."

Old Dominion has not played a game since December 30, an 82-77 win at Florida International. The Monarchs' game scheduled for two days later at Florida Atlantic was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Owls and the next scheduled game on January 8 against Charlotte was also called off because of positive tests within ODU's program. Jones said that those who have tested positive are asymptomatic "for the most part" and that the program did not have to pause activities.

"Even when we had just six guys out there, they were working hard," the head coach noted. "Lots of shooting, lots of conditioning. I think those guys will have to lift up those others that aren't going to be at 100 percent."

ODU is 6-8 and that victory at Florida International was the Monarchs' Conference USA opener. They'll face a Road Runners' team that is 7-9 on the campaign and has lost its first three league contests. The two squads have split their 10 meetings all-time, with neither club winning consecutive games in the series. Old Dominion won the last match-up, 84-59 during the 2019-2020 season.

"They want to play," Jones remarked. "When we're out here and it's just six of us, it's hard for them to really feel that intensity and kind of be at your sharpest."

Old Dominion and UTSA tip off on Thursday at 7:00 PM. ODU also announced on Tuesday that its scheduled game with Charlotte this past Saturday will be made up on January 26 at 7:00 PM.