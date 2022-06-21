ODU Soccer hosting annual Boys and Girls Soccer Camp

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) - With the World Cup five months away, Old Dominion Soccer is incorporating the building excitement into their annual summer camp that goes from June 20 to June 24.

Coaches and players from both the men's and women's soccer program are teaching campers the fundamentals of soccer, with a focus on basic techniques to give them the confidence to grow their own games.

"You can see the excitement in their eyes," says Michael Schaeffer, a rising Junior in the men's program. "You got to bring it down a level. You know you’re up here and they’re down here. You’ve got to bring out the basics again. It’s difficult at first, but you get the hang of it."

Six players from both the men's and women's soccer program are participating in the camp, and men's assistant coach Tennant McVea believes their professionalism leaves a lasting impression on the young footballers.

"The foundation is in their technical ability," says McVea of the coaching strategy at camp. "Really grinding them into the fact that they have to manipulate [the ball], move it, and get those techniques done properly."

Old Dominion Soccer will host another week of camp on July 18 - July 22.