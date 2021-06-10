ODU to conduct feasibility study for Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University will conduct a feasibility study to help decide how best to improve the Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium, University officials announced Thursday. The study was commissioned last week and is a part of an effort by the University to build on the team's success this spring. The study will provide recommendations on the scope of the project as well as initial cost estimates, said Greg DuBois, ODU's vice president for administration and finance. There is no timetable on when the project would begin.

The Old Dominion Athletic Foundation will conduct a fundraising effort to help pay for the upgrades, said Jena Virga, a senior associate athletic director. Although the fundraising effort has yet to formally begin, some of the University's most generous donors have expressed serious interest in helping fund the project.

Although ODU was the No. 1 seed in its regional of the NCAA tournament, the Monarchs could not host the event at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium because the University's baseball facilities do not meet association standards for hosting a regional. Instead, the Monarchs had to play on the road, at the University of South Carolina's Founders Park, a stadium with suites, club seating and large support facilities, but nearly 400 miles from Norfolk.

A group of ODU donors flew to Columbia for a day to support the baseball team but also to take in the stadium and its amenities. While there, they vowed not only to help, but to persuade other alumni and friends to also support the project.

