ODU to face University of Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

ODU Athletics
Old Dominion football
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 05, 2021
Old Dominion University's football team will face the University of Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl this December, a source confirmed with News 3.

The Monarchs finished their season 6-6, beating Charlotte 56-34 and becoming bowl eligible in their season finale. This marks just the second time in school history they've become bowl eligible.

ODU began the season 1-6, before closing out the year with five straight wins.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place December 20 at Coastal Carolina University's Brooks Stadium.

This is a developing story.

