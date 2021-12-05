ODU to face University of Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion University's football team will face the University of Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl this December, a source confirmed with News 3.

The Monarchs finished their season 6-6, beating Charlotte 56-34 and becoming bowl eligible in their season finale. This marks just the second time in school history they've become bowl eligible.

ODU began the season 1-6, before closing out the year with five straight wins.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place December 20 at Coastal Carolina University's Brooks Stadium.

This is a developing story.