ODU unveils 2023-2024 women's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A new-look Old Dominion women's basketball team hits the court this season in hopes of climbing to the top of the Sun Belt, as Delisha Milton-Jones tips off her fourth campaign at the head of the program.

The Monarchs unveiled their 2023-2024 schedule on Tuesday that includes 28 regular season games. Fans will have 15 chances to catch ODU at Chartway Arena this season including nine Sun Belt home match-ups.

After an exhibition game at home against Christopher Newport on October 29, Old Dominion will officially tip off on November 11 against Buffalo, the first of a four-game homestand to open the season. Non-conference road match-ups against fellow commonwealth opponents William & Mary and VCU are also on the schedule.

Once again, a Power 5 opponent will visit Norfolk as traditional powerhouse NC State comes to Chartway Arena on December 20.

The Monarchs tip off their Sun Belt schedule on December 30 at South Alabama and hold their first conference home game January 4 against Louisiana. Once again, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held in Pensacola, Florida, this year from March 5-11.

Old Dominion women's basketball schedule:

October 29- vs. Christopher Newport (exhibition), TBD

November 11- vs. Buffalo, 4:00 PM

November 14- vs. Xavier, 6:30 PM

November 17- vs. Texas Southern, 11:00 AM

November 28- vs. Elon, 6:30 PM

November 30- @ William & Mary, TBD

December 3- vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 1:00 PM

December 7- @ Delaware, TBD

December 17- @ VCU, TBD

December 20- vs. NC State, 6:30 PM

December 30- @ South Alabama, TBD*

January 4- vs. Louisiana, 6:30 PM*

January 6- vs. Southern Mississippi, 2:00 PM*

January 10- @ Coastal Carolina, 6:00 PM*

January 13- @ Georgia Southern, TBD*

January 18- @ Marshall, TBD*

January 20- @ James Madison, TBD*

January 25- vs. Appalachian State, 6:30 PM*

January 27- vs. Georgia State, 2:00 PM*

January 31- @ Texas State, TBD*

February 3- @ Arkansas State, TBD*

February 7- vs. Troy, 6:30 PM*

February 10- @ MAC Opponent, TBD

February 14- vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:30 PM*

February 17- vs. Marshall, 2:00 PM*

February 22- @ Appalachian State, TBD*

February 24- @ Georgial State, TBD*

February 27- vs. Georgia Southern, 6:30 PM*

March 1- vs. James Madison, 6:30 PM*

March 5-11- Sun Belt Conference Tournament @ Pensacola, Florida

*Sun Belt Conference game