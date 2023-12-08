ODU women continue hot start, come back to top Delaware

NEWARK, DE (WTKR)- Winning is becoming a habit for the Old Dominion women's basketball team. Thursday saw the Monarchs climb out of an early hole to keep their record unblemished.

ODU overcame a 13-point second quarter deficit and topped Delaware, 57-53, on the road to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The Blue Hens had the silver and blue in a 25-12 hole with 6:24 remaining in the first half, but the Monarchs responded and trimmed the deficit to two, trailing 32-30 at the half.

Old Dominion would surge in front coming out of the gate in the third quarter and take a 40-35 advantage at the 5:19 mark. Delaware would tie the game with a quick spurt, but a 10-0 Monarch run gave them a 50-40 fourth quarter lead. The Blue Hens could not overcome the gap, despite a 7-0 run to close the game.

The Monarchs remained unbeaten despite a 33 percent shooting performance from the floor. Their defense did enough, forcing 25 Delaware turnovers and scoring 19 points off those takeaways. ODU took 70 shots, compared to just 47 from the Blue Hens.

Kaye Clark and En'Dya Buford scored nine points each for Old Dominion to lead the team.

The Monarchs are back in action on December 17 when they visit VCU for a 1:00 PM tipoff.