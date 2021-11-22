ODU women's basketball drops road opener at VCU, 71-48

RICHMOND, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion women's basketball team shot 37.3 percent from the floor and 0-of-12 from 3-point range in a 71-48 loss at reigning Atlantic 10 champions VCU on Sunday afternoon.

"We missed Mariah Adams," head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said. "She makes our offense go. We looked so out of rhythm. We didn't understand our attack points because people had the ball initiating our offense, and it's a different feel and a different look. We took this one on the chin tonight."

ODU's starting point guard, Adams missed Sunday's game for personal reasons. She is expected to rejoin the Monarchs before their games at the Van Chancellor Classic.

The Rams (2-1) led 35-20 at the intermission following a hot-shooting first half. VCU made 11-of-24 shots (.458) in the first half, including a 5-of-11 mark from long range. An Ajah Wayne layup cut the deficit to nine points at 29-20 with 3:17 left in the first half, but VCU closed out on a 6-0 run.

VCU kept its stride to start the third quarter, scoring the first eight points of the quarter for a 14-0 run spanning halftime and a 43-20 advantage with 7:27 left to play in the third.

The Monarchs (2-2) had their best offensive showing in the fourth quarter, making six of 15 from the field and playing the Rams to a 18-18 tie. Wayne scored five of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, going 1-of-2 from the floor and making all three of her foul shots. ODU began the fourth on a 10-4 run, cutting the deficit to 59-42, but VCU promptly answered with an 8-0 run.

Wayne shot 4-of-10 from the floor and was 5-of-7 from the foul line. The senior from Birmingham, Alabama chipped in four rebounds, all offensive, and one steal. Amari Young joined Wayne in double figures and had 10 on 4-of-6 shooting with six rebounds.

Brianna Jackson shared the team-high with six rebounds and added four points, going 2-of-4 from the floor.

VCU's Chloe Bloom set the game high with 14 points and had six boards. Taya Robinson missed a double-double by one rebound, finishing the game with 13 points and nine rebounds.

ODU plays three games in three days at the Van Chancellor Classic Nov. 26-28 in Katy, Texas. The Monarchs have dates with Saint Joseph's (Nov. 26), Texas Tech (Nov. 27) and Stetson (Nov. 28).