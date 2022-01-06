ODU women's basketball postpones Saturday game vs. Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the ODU women’s basketball program, Old Dominion University has announced the postponement of the upcoming home Conference USA game at Chartway Arena versus Charlotte originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 8, at 2 p.m.

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod will make a determination at a later time, if and when, the game will be rescheduled. If the game is rescheduled to be played at ODU, then tickets for the original date will still be honored. Ticketholders will receive additional information should the game not be rescheduled.