ODU women's hoops postpones games to COVID-19 protocols within Monarch program

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion women's basketball team has announced the postponement of upcoming Conference USA games with FIU (Dec. 30) and Florida Atlantic (Jan. 1) due to COVID-19 protocols within the ODU program.

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod will make a determination at a later time, if and when, the games will be rescheduled. If the games are rescheduled to be played at ODU, then tickets for the original dates will still be honored. Ticketholders will receive additional information should either game not be rescheduled or is rescheduled away from ODU.

Stay tuned to odusports.com and follow Old Dominion women's basketball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.

