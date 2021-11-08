ODU women's soccer makes school history, wins first C-USA Tournament championship

BOCA RATON, Fla. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion women's soccer team made history on Sunday afternoon as it beat Southern Miss 1-0 in the Conference USA Tournament Finals, becoming C-USA Champions for the first time in program history.

Head coach Angie Hind said, "We as a staff are immensely proud of this team, I think we have been so consistent, and we have played some great soccer to get here and then shown such resilience and belief to win this today."

ODU (13-4-1, 6-1-1 C-USA) scored the lone goal of the match in the 19th minute. Megan Watts sent a cross from the right side of the field, finding Morgan Hall waiting at the back post, finishing with a header to ultimately secure ODU a 1-0 win.

This is the first time in ODU women's soccer history that a team not only won regular season but also has won the Conference USA Tournament. ODU has appeared in the Conference USA Tournament but fallen in the quarterfinals in the spring of 2021 as well as the 2018, 2017, and 2016 seasons. In 2015 they made it to the semifinals, but lost 2-1 to Marshall.

The only conference title prior to this season was a CAA Championship in 2006. ODU lost to Wake Forest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 4-0.

"It has been a journey we started eight years ago, and every player who has helped take this program forward year after year to build a platform to get us to this stage today, well this trophy is for all of them too," said Hind.

Kasey Perry earned her ninth shutout of the season, exceeding her previous season record of six. Perry ranks second in the nation with a .437 goals against average.

Southern Miss (10-4-3, 4-1-3 C-USA) recorded 11 shots and four corner kicks for the match, but was unable to get past the Monarch defense. The Golden Eagles were led by Alice Campos with four shots and Ariel Diaz and Mia Sadler with two shots each.

"I have so much respect for Southern Miss as they have real talent, and [head coach Mohammed El-Zare] has them playing great soccer so today was tough. I think we have both won playing soccer, and that's credit to both sets of players," said Hind.

Conference USA Defender of the Year, Emily Roberts, earned herself the Conference Tournament Defensive MVP for her work in the back line. Carla Morich, All-Conference Third Team, also earned herself tournament recognition for her offensive work, being named the Conference Tournament Offensive MVP. Ece Turkolgu, All-Conference First Team, and Perry, Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year, also earned All-Tournament honors for their efforts on the field.

Angie Hind has now surpassed her previous record for wins with Old Dominion with 13 wins this season. Her previous record of 10 wins was set back in the 2019 season. The most wins in a season in program history was 15 in 2006.

Hind continued, "This team is deep, talented and we are so, so close that you could just feel the confidence grow over the tournament week. We trusted each other, we trusted our way of playing and as coach of this team I could not be more proud. They deserve This moment. "

The NCAA will host its Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m.