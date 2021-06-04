ODU's Carter Trice named Collegiate Baseball All-American

TUCSON, Ariz. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University baseball second baseman Carter Trice was named a Collegiate Baseball second-team All-American, the organization announced on Thursday.

Trice, a native of Mechanicsville, Virginia, leads the Monarchs and is fourth in Conference USA with a .359 batting average. He leads all league rookies in runs scored (55), hits (78), and total bases (138), and is second among league freshman with 13 homers.

The C-USA Freshman of the Year, Trice has started and played in 54 games this season, with 50 of his starts coming at second base. He started four games at third base in the beginning of the season.

Trice has 22 multi-hit games on the year, including six three-hit games, and was a season-best 5-for-6 with a pair of homers and five RBIs in a 15-7 win at Marshall.

In the C-USA Tournament last week, Trice was 6-for-19 with a pair of multi-hit games, including a three-hit game with three RBIs in ODU’s tournament opening win against Florida Atlantic.

Trice and the Monarchs take on Jacksonville on Friday, June 4 in the first round of the NCAA Regionals in Columbia, South Carolina. The game is on ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Fans can also listen to Ted Alexander on Money Talk 1310 AM and 100.9 FM.

Regional reserved ticket books are $84. Individual game tickets are $15. The stadium will be cleared at the end of each game. Tickets are being sold by the South Carolina Ticket Office at 803-777-4274 or fans can go to Ticketmaster.com.