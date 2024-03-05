ODU's Clark earns Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- If you ask the Sun Belt,the best defensive player in the conference resides on Old Dominion's roster.

Kaye Clark was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, while fellow Monarch En'Dya Buford earned All-Conference Third Team honors.

Clark picked up 87 total steals this season, averaging three picks per game, both the best in the Sun Belt. Her total steals ranked her eighth in the country, with her average serving as the 12th-best in the nation. The senior guard started all 29 games this season and tallied multiple steals in 26 of those contests. Her tallied a career-high eight steals against South Alabama on December 30.

Buford finished the regular season as the Monarchs' leading scorer with 12.4 points per outing. She was close behind Clark with 69 steals on the season and led the roster with 40 made three-pointers.

Old Dominion enters this week's Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will open play Friday at 3:00 PM Eastern against either Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia Southern or Texas State.