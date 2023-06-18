ODU's Community Day a chance for Chaunce Jenkins to give back to his hometown

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — There are too many games Cecil Jenkins watched his son Chaunce play at Menchville High School to pick a favorite.

"Even with just him and his team, the way they played together, it made it exciting," Cecil said.

Seeing his son use basketball to give back to the community he grew up might just top every other memory.

"As soon as he told me about this, I had tears of joy," Cecil said. "It was perfect. It's exactly what I wanted him to do, I've always taught him to go the extra mile."

The Old Dominion junior guard hosting the Monarch’s Community Day at his former high school on Saturday afternoon.

"It's special just to be able to provide the kids in my neighborhood, on my side of town, with the opportunity to come out and have fun with the team," Chaunce said. "I know how much this would've meant to me when I was younger, so it's fun."

The leading scorer from last year's Monarch men's basketball team bringing 10 teammates with him to help motivate some of the next generation of players.

"Just being on the other side of things and coming back and doing something special like this, it means a lot," Jenkins said.

His debut season in Norfolk was a rousing success. He averaged 13.5 points per game, earning All-Sun Belt third team honors in the process.

"It's really been reassuring knowing he's home and safe, but most of all knowing he's happy," Cecil said. "When you play the game of basketball, it's about fun and being happy."

The players led the group of kids through a few games of knockout and three-point shooting contests before showing off with a dunk contest to send everyone home.

Jenkins was met with a few familiar faces from around the community, greeting him with kind words of encouragement.

"I'm just trying to live in the moment, but it's special," Chaunce said.

For his family, seeing him lead the lessons in his former gym was a full circle moment.

"For him to come back here, Monarchs to Monarchs, it's like it's meant to be," Cecil said. "I'm super proud of him."