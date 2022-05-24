ODU's Coutney named Conference USA Player of the Year

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion has no shortage of representation in regards to Conference USA postseason honors, including two of the top awards handed out.

Fifth-year senior Matt Coutney was named the Conference USA Player of the Year on Tuesday, the first Monarch to win the accolade since Tim Hummel earned CAA Player of the Year in 2000. Coutney leads the league and ranks fourth in the nation with 25 home runs. He was named Dick Howser National Player of the Month in April.

Freshman pitcher Blake Morgan pulled in Freshman of the Year honors, the third straight Monarch to win that award, but the first pure pitcher from ODU to claim it since Justin Verlander earned CAA Rookie of the Year honors in 2002. Morgan ranks third in the nation with a 1.41 ERA and has struck out 65 batters compared to just seven walks.

Joining Coutney and Morgan on the All-Conference First Team are Andy Garriola and Brock Gagliardi. Garriola has smacked 22 home runs this season and leads the league with 72 RBI. Gagliardi leads all C-USA catchers with a .296 batting average.

Carter Trice is the lone Monarch on the All-Conference Second Team. The 2021 Conference USA Freshman of the Year is hitting .293 this season with 16 home runs and 48 RBI.

Old Dominion opens the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday against Middle Tennessee. First pitch is set for 10:00 AM ET.