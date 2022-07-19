ODU's Dean, Coutney selected in MLB Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Dreams become a reality during the Major League Baseball Draft and two Old Dominion standouts will get their shots a climbing to the top of the game.

ODU pitcher Noah Dean and first baseman Matt Coutney were both selected on the second day of the draft on Monday. Dean was picked by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round, while Coutney went five rounds later to the Angels in the 10th.

Dean was a fixture of the Monarch bullpen. He tallied seven saves during the 2022 season and set a new program record with 18 career saves. The southpaw struck out 46 batters in 26 innings of work this past season and finished 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA. Dean did not allow a run in his final six appearances.

Coutney finished 2022 with a .376 batting average and set a new Old Dominion single-season record with 27 home runs, which was also good enough to rank third in the country. He earned All-American status from four different outlets nationwide.

The two Monarchs were drafted a day after Williamsburg native Tanner Schobel heard his name called. Schobel, who played his high school baseball at Walsingham Academy before starring at Virginia Tech, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round on Sunday.

The Major League Baseball Draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.