ODU's Enneking shoots for back-to-back 200 IM league titles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A young Old Dominion women's swim team has championships on its mind as the Monarchs head to Lynchburg this week for the Conference USA Championship meet.

While some will be embarking on their first league championship experience, other members of the ODU squad have experience on this stage. Tara Enneking has the experience and has shown success. She's going for back-to-back titles in the 200 meter individual medley. Being there before and winning helps her with what to expect, but she also doesn't want to stray from what got her the championship last year.

"I didn't think I was going to podium," Enneking recalled. "I just raced the girl next to me and I had fun and it brought me there, so I think I know what it takes, but in the sense that I know that I need to have a clear mind and I need to just have fun and race."

The junior swimmer has seven times in the top 15 entering the meet.

"There is pressure there, but with any great thing comes pressure," she noted. "I think pressure needs to be there to kind of fuel that fire."

Old Dominion takes the pool in Lynchburg in the meet that runs Wednesday through Friday.