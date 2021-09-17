ODU's Heinicke leads Washington to nail-biting win

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- Taylor Heinicke said he was ready for the moment. He proved it on Thursday night.

Making his third career start, the Old Dominion product led Washington on a game-winning drive, setting up Dustin Hopkins' 43 yard field goal as time expired to give the burgundy and gold a 30-29 thrilling victory over the Giants.

It marked Heinicke's first win as a starter in the NFL.

The former Monarch completed 34 of his 46 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing an interception. He took over the starting job after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in the season-opening loss to the Chargers.

Hopkins got a second chance on his game-winning field goal attempt. His first kick from 48 yards away was off the mark, but a New York off-sides penalty gave him another shot at heroics.

Heinicke's first touchdown pass came in the second quarter, an 11-yard strike to Terry McLaurin. He'd complete his second scoring delivery to Ricky Seals-Jones on a 19-yard perfectly placed pass in the fourth, capping off a touchdown drive of two plays that took just 17 seconds.

"It's an unbelievable journey and this is a great way to start it off," Heinicke said during the NFL Network broadcast following the victory, pointing out that at this point last year, he was at home taking college classes.

Hopkins put together a reliable day with his leg, making all three of his field goal attempts to keep Washington in the game.

The burgundy and gold improves to 1-1 on the season and head to Buffalo next Sunday at 1:00.