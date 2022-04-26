ODU's Hunter to transfer to Ohio

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jaylin Hunter was one of Old Dominion's top all-around contributors during the 2021-2022 campaign, but the guard will take his talents elsewhere to finish his college career.

Hunter announced that he will transfer to Ohio on Monday, ending his three year stay with the Monarchs. He'll join the Bobcats with two years of eligibility remaining.

As as sophomore, the guard led ODU in minutes per game (34.4) and assists per contest (4.0). His assist count was good enough to rank seventh in Conference USA. Hunter averaged 9.7 points per game as well.

The Bobcats finished 25-10 this past season and qualified for the College Basketball Invitational, where they fell in the second round to Abilene Christian. Ohio competes in the MAC, where it finished third in 2021-2022. The squad upset Virginia in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Hunter joins Kalu Ezikpe as players with eligibility remaining to transfer out of Old Dominion. Ezikpe will play his final year at Cincinnati. Brady O'Connell also entered the transfer portal, but has yet to decide on a new program.

