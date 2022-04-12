ODU's James enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three days after Old Dominion's spring workouts concluded, an up and coming player is leaving the program.

Indian River product LaMareon James announced on Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

"I want to thank all the coaches and academic staff at Old Dominion University for the opportunity and Monarch Nation for all that you have done for me," James said in a statement posted on social media. "I will never forget the experiences and relationships that I've built here."

James is entering his sophomore season and tallied four tackles in limited action at cornerback, but he burst onto the scene on special teams. His 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown on October 30 against Louisiana Tech was the first kickoff return TD in program history and he repeated the 100 yard touchdown effort on December 20 to open the Myrtle Beach Bowl. His 29.4 yards per kickoff return were good enough to rank him ninth in the nation.

James starred at running back and defensive back at Indian River and was ranked as top ten recruit in the commonwealth.

Old Dominion opens its season on September 2 at home against Virginia Tech.