ODU's Kuntz declares for NFL Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- When healthy, Zack Kuntz proved to be one of Old Dominion's go-to guys on offense. Now he'll hope that can translate to the professional game.

Kuntz will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The junior tight end made the announcement on social media.

"Old Dominion is a special university full of special people," Kuntz said in his statement. "I grew as an athlete here, but more important I grew as a person. I am forever grateful for my time in the 757."

Kuntz saw his 2022 campaign cut short, exiting early during Old Dominion's October 1 home game against Liberty with an apparent leg injury. In five games, he pulled in 12 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His 2021, however, was one of the most productive by a tight end in the nation, tallying 73 receptions for 692 yards and five scores. His 73 catches were second in the country at his position.

"I look forward to representing the Monarchs at the next level," he continued in his announcement.

The junior tight end from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is the latest of a number of Monarch standouts to announce their respective departures. Running back Blake Watson and wide receiver Ali Jennings are among a handful of ODU players entering the transfer portal, while offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri is joining Kuntz in the draft.

Old Dominion finished the 2022 season with a 3-9 record, 2-6 in Sun Belt play.