ODU's Onosato becomes first Monarch women's golfer to win conference tournament

Daytona Beach, FL (WTKR) — After years of waiting, Leah Onosato finally got her moment to shine.

The Old Dominion graduate student took home the individual championship in the 2023 Sun Belt Women's Golf Tournament, finishing two-under for the three round event.

After a first day of shooting a four-under 68, Onosato turned in back-to-back rounds of one-over 73 to win the individual medal.

"This is my last tournament for Old Dominion, barring regionals, and I never won one before," she said on a Sun Belt social media video afterwards. "After four years, being able to finally win one means a lot."

This is the second straight year a Monarch golfer has made history for the program, after Jana Melichova became ODU's first women's golfer to qualify for the NCAA Championships in 2022.

Onosato career with the silver and blue will now get an extension into next month. She takes the Sun Belt automatic qualifier spot for NCAA Regionals which are played May 8-10. She'll be selected to play at one of six sites, the closest being in Raleigh, North Carolina.