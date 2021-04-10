ODU's Randale Richmond tabbed Kent State's new athletic director

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion University Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sport Administration and Student-Athlete Welfare, Randale Richmond, has been named the Director of Athletics at Kent State University.

“Randale was a difference maker on campus from his commitment to student-athletes to his leadership on the President’s Task Force for Diversity and Inclusivity,” ODU President John R. Broderick said. “I told President Diacon that Randale will not only be a terrific athletic leader, but a strong university leader as well. Kate and I will miss him, but very happy for such a good person.

“Randale has been an integral part of our success since he arrived at ODU in February 2015, and he has contributed immensely with our transition to FBS football and C-USA, while being an absolute champion for student-athlete welfare at ODU,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said. “He has led a tremendous transformation within compliance, academics, and student-athlete welfare since his arrival. Randale will be sorely missed by all. ODU’s loss is certainly Kent State’s gain.”

Richmond arrived at Old Dominion University in February of 2015 as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sport Administration and Student-Athlete Welfare, following a decade of service with Kent State Athletics in various roles. At ODU, he was responsible for the leadership, oversight, and supervision related to Student-Athlete Academic Services, Leadership Development, and NCAA Compliance, while also serving as the sport administrator for the men's basketball, field hockey, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s soccer programs. In addition, Richmond served on a number of campus committees, including the Brother 2 Brother Steering Committee and the President’s Task Force on Inclusive Excellence where he co-chaired the Student Engagement Subcommittee.

“I want to thank President Broderick and Dr. Wood Selig for giving me and my family the opportunity of a lifetime to be an integral part of the Monarch Family. During my time here at ODU, I have learned from some of the best minds in Higher Education and am thankful for the opportunities I have had to develop as a person, administrator, and leader,” Richmond said. “While Ja’Alycia and I are beyond excited to return home with an amazing opportunity to lead the Golden Flashes, it is not lost on us that ODU is where our kids have spent most of their lives and that this, in many ways, is their home. We will truly miss Monarch Nation and want to thank you all for the lifelong friendships and memories. Thank you for welcoming and supporting us and giving us an opportunity to have a positive impact on your lives. I can’t wait to finally join the Wood Selig tree of Athletic Directors.”

Under his leadership, ODU implemented a number of progressive student-athlete programs, including its first ever Student-Athlete Leadership Academy, all while achieving all-time highs in Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, Graduation Success Rate (GSR) scores, and department Grade Point Average (GPA). In terms of Sport Administration, both the baseball and men’s soccer programs have realized notable success in fundraising, classroom performance, and on the field with both teams earning national rankings and the men’s soccer program winning their second C-USA Championship in 2017.

Richmond is a current member of the National Association for Athletic Compliance (NAAC) Thought Leaders Group and has participated in the Collegiate Athletics Leadership Symposium, the D1A Athletics Director’s Institute, and the NAAC ACE Mentoring Program. He is also a graduate of the NCAA Leadership Institute where he was selected as the graduation speaker for the 2015 graduating class. In 2014, Richmond was named to the Crain’s Cleveland Business list of ‘Who to Watch in Education’ and Kaleidoscope Magazine’s ‘40 Under 40 Club’ in 2013.

The Akron, Ohio, native came to ODU from Kent State, where he spent 10 years working in Student-Athlete Academic Services and Compliance. Richmond began as an Assistant Director of Compliance in 2006, before being elevated to the Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance in 2010. He was then promoted to Associate Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Academic Services & Compliance in 2012.

Richmond received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in 2004 with a major in history and a minor in sociology. He then earned his Master of Science in Education degree from Kent State in 2006.