ODU's Wolff, 2022 starting QB, enters transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Four days before Old Dominion's spring football game, one of last year's biggest contributors is seeking a new college home.

Hayden Wolff, who started all 12 games at quarterback for the Monarchs in 2022, announced Tuesday on social media that he will enter the transfer portal. He will be a graduate transfer and have two years of eligibility remaining.

ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said that he and Wolff had a handful of conversations leading up to the quarterback's decision.

"It wasn't a decision made in haste or anything like that," Rahne said. "It was something that he thought about for a long period of time and he just overall thought that the best place for him to take the next stage of his life is somewhere else."

Wolff threw for 2,908 yards this past season for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He took over the starting job mid-way through the 2021 campaign, starting seven games and racking up 1,933 passing yards, throwing for 10 touchdowns and seven picks. Wolff made three starts in 2019 as well, which would end up serving as a redshirt season.

"I appreciate everything he's done and, obviously, I got to work with him pretty heavily last year," noted Rahne. "Him and I have a really good relationship, personally and professionally and so, obviously, I wish him and his family the best and, like I've told him, I'm going to help him in any way that I can."

Rahne said he doesn't know where Wolff will end up transferring, but thinks the quarterback would like to be closer to home. The Venice, Florida, native has a brother, Weston, who plays tight end for South Florida, though Rahne said he doesn't have an indication of his former quarterback's potential landing spots.

"I've always respected how open he's been about how close he is to his family and how much he loves the state of Florida and those sort of things," the head coach pointed out.

The Monarchs finished the last campaign 3-9, but 2021 saw Wolff spark a five-game winning streak to end the regular season and help Old Dominion to its second bowl game in program history. Rahne was quick to point out on Tuesday that his appreciation for his former quarterback goes well beyond statistics, wins and losses.

"Every interaction I've had with that young man has been a positive one," Rahne said. "My last one with him was no different."

Rahne also added that the Monarchs will likely search for another quarterback in the transfer portal to "help solidify that position," but added that the team would not just take anybody. Fordham transfer Grant Wilson and redshirt sophomore Jack Shields have been considered the front-runners in the quarterback battle since Wolff's departure, but that could all change during fall camp.

Old Dominion wraps up its spring program with the annual spring game, which kicks off Saturday at 2:00 PM at S.B. Ballard Stadium.