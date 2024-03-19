Watch Now
Old Dominion accepts bid to WNIT

Marc Davis/WTKR
Old Dominion head coach Delisha Milton-Jones talks to her team during a timeout against Appalachian State on January 25, 2024.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 18, 2024
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion women's basketball may have fallen short of its goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament, but the Monarchs are still getting the chance to play for a championship.

ODU has accepted a bid to the WNIT and will be part of the 48-team field. The silver and blue have received a first round bye and will face the winner of UNC-Greensboro and North Carolina A&T on a date and time to be determined. Even though Old Dominion has a first round bye, it is not guaranteed a second round home game. The second round runs from March 23-26.

The Monarchs enter the event with a 22-9 record after falling to Marshall in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament, posting their third consecutive season of at least 20 victories. They will make their second WNIT appearance in Delisha Milton-Jones's four years at the head of the program.

Old Dominion's previous WNIT appearance came in 2022, when the team topped Towson in the opening round before falling to Columbia. The Monarchs have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

ODU is one of four Sun Belt teams in the bracket, joining Southern Mississippi, Troy and Louisiana-Monroe.

