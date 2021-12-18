Old Dominion balances football and fun in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTKR)- It's a business trip, but not one without enjoyment.

Old Dominion football arrived in Myrtle Beach on Thursday and had its first full day of bowl preparation on Friday. The Monarchs went through a practice in the afternoon and got the chance to unwind in the evening following their workout.

"I told the guys to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there," head coach Ricky Rahne said. "That's not just physically, but that's mentally as well. If you're supposed to be in meetings, be there mind, body and spirit. If you're supposed to be having fun with your boys, be there mind, body and spirit."

Part of the bowl experience are the extra things that players and coaches get to do around town. Friday saw the Monarchs visit Broadway on the Beach, an area that includes restaurants, shops, a Dave and Busters and even a little bit of history. A branch of the Pro Football Hall of Fame calls Broadway home, a perfect stop for those passionate about the pigskin.

"I haven't really been to places and seen stuff like that before," tight end Zach Kuntz said of visiting the Hall of Fame. "It's cool to see some history and see that the gear we have now compared to what they had then, obviously worlds different, but it's interesting."

Excitement and anticipation has been building for the bowl game among ODU and its fans for a few weeks, and now the players are embracing the experience now that it's finally here.

"It still doesn't feel real yet," wide receiver Ali Jennings said. "You can see the view behind us, it's awesome and great weather."

"We're here for a reason," added quarterback Hayden Wolff. "It's to beat Tulsa, but at the same time, we're taking in the moment, enjoying the moment and we're just looking forward to Monday."

Old Dominion will practice on Saturday at 10:00 AM and have a bowling outing later in the evening. The Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Monarchs and Tulsa kicks off on Monday at 2:30 PM.