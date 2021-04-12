Old Dominion baseball achieves highest national ranking since 2006

NORFOLK, Va. - For the first time since the 2017 season, the Old Dominion University baseball team is ranked among the top 25 Division I progams in the nation.

ODU is number 22 in this week's rankings published by D1Baseball.com. It's the highest national ranking for the Monarchs since the 2006 season - a campaign during which ODU was ranked as high as No. 16.

The Monarchs, 24-and-6 on the season, have won 10 of their last 11 games and own a 10-and-2 mark in Conference USA play. ODU visits in-state foe UVA Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.