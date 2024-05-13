Old Dominion baseball closes out the Bud with 'storybook ending'

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Before this weekend's series against Appalachian State, Old Dominion pitcher Vincent Bashara was asked to fill out a questionnaire ahead of senior day.

After Sunday's thriller, he would like a do over.

"I think this is my favorite memory," the senior starter said. "Today is number one for sure."

Steven Meier hit a solo home run in the 12th inning to guide the Monarchs to a walk-off 11-10 win over the Mountaineers in the program's final game in Bud Metheny Stadium.

"It's like a storybook ending," said ODU head coach Chris Finwood. "We finally got that big hit, we couldn't get that one yesterday. We finally got it to win the ball game."

After the season, construction will begin on the Ellmer Family Baseball Complex, the silver and blue's $20 million new stadium. On Sunday, plenty of alumni returned to the diamond to see its final chapter.

Bashara made the start for ODU, a nod that was even more meaningful beyond being on the mound for senior day. His older brother, Brian, was an infielder for the Monarchs from 2011-2014 and his grandfather, Charles, played for ODU as well under the guide of Bud Metheny.

"Went into Finwood's office and he told me I was starting and I wanted to break down and start crying," Vincent said. "It's probably the best send off I could have gotten to have."

"I was talking to old teammates and I told Vincent last night on the phone, 'You're pitching the last game of the old Bud,'" Brian said. "'It will be there forever.'"

Bashara pitched five innings, giving up just three hits and striking out a pair of hitters. The Monarchs ultimately used nine pitchers in the victory.

As the final run crossed the plate, the final chapter also came to a close for ODU's home of 41 years.

"I can't wait for the new ballpark. We need it to compete in the Sun Belt," Finwood said. "Just to have the chance to get in that ballpark is going to be a real shot in the arm for our program."

Players, almuni, and fans are embracing the change with open arms but as the scoreboard flashed a "Thanks for the Memories" graphic after the game, the memories rushed back for those like Vincent and Brian.

"A lot of kids come here and ask for baseballs, I was that little kid," Vincent said. "Little eight year old, annoying little kid sitting by that bullpen talking trash and asking for baseballs."

"We grew up here, coming to the games, riding our bikes up here," Brian remembered. "You see the changes being made and they're all for the better, but the memories at the Bud are with you forever."

Sunday gave them one last mental souvenir to cherish. ODU currently sits ninth in the Sun Belt standings with the top ten qualifying for the league's postseason tournament.

With four more road games left to play, the attention turns to solidifying their play before heading to Montgomery, Alabama. The Monarchs can move forward with a little more peace of mind, though, knowing they gave their longtime home a fitting final act.

"It's a special place," Finwood said. "Not just for me but for everyone that's been involved since 1983 when they first built it."

"It's tough to see this place renovated but I'm going to be happy," Vincent said. "So are the guys coming in and so are the guys here."