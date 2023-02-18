Old Dominion baseball loses four-run lead, falls in extra innings to St. John's in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Despite opening up a four-run lead, Old Dominion baseball couldn't close out its season-opener against St. John's, falling in ten innings 7-6.

Down 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Kenny Levari kept a clutch night going with a solo home run to tie the game and send it into extras. In the top of the tenth inning, however, Paul Orbon singled to third base to score what would be the game-winning run for SJU.

The Monarchs took the lead in the third inning when four runs crossed the plate. Thomas Wheeler grounded out to first base but brought home the first run, followed by a Hunter Fitz-Gerald double that scored Kyle Edwards, and a passed ball on a Jake Tricer walk plated two more runs.

In the fifth inning, the Red Storm returned fire with a four-run frame before ODU took the lead back with a Levari RBI single. Aaron Mann gave the visitors the advantage back for good in the seventh inning with a two-run RBI single to make it 6-5.

Blake Morgan got the opening night start, going 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts while surrendering four hits and four runs.

Old Dominion drops just its third season opener under Chris Finwood. They'll battle once again with St. John's tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. at Bud Metheny Stadium.