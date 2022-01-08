Old Dominion baseball unveils 2022 schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It may not feel like baseball season outside, but Old Dominion opens its 2022 season on the diamond in just six short weeks.

The Monarchs return to defend their 2021 Conference USA title and fans will have plenty of opportunities to see them at Bud Metheny Stadium. ODU plays 15 of its first 16 games at home and will play home and home contests with Virginia and VCU during the course of the campaign (the match-up with UVA in Norfolk will be held at Harbor Park). February 18 marks the season opener against Iona, while the Monarchs begin Conference USA play at Middle Tennessee on March 18.

The 2022 slate features seven opponents that played in last year's NCAA Tournament.

Old Dominion is coming off one of the program's best seasons ever. The Monarchs went 44-16, claimed the conference crown and earned a number one regional seed. Their season would conclude with a nail-biting loss to Virginia in the regional's deciding game. ODU ended 2021 ranked 16th in the country.

February 18- vs. Iona (3:00)

February 19- vs. Iona (2:00)

February 20- vs. Iona (1:00)

February 25- vs. Binghamton (3:00)

February 26- vs. Binghamton (2:00)

February 27- vs. Binghamton (1:00)

March 1- @ VCU (3:00)

March 4- vs. Bryant (3:00)

March 5- vs. Bryant (2:00)

March 6- vs. Bryant (1:00)

March 8- vs. Princeton (3:00)

March 9- vs. Princeton (3:00)

March 11- vs. Stony Brook (3:00)

March 12- vs. Stony Brook (2:00)

March 13- vs. Stony Brook (1:00)

March 15- vs. East Carolina (3:00)

March 18- @ Middle Tennessee (7:00)*

March 19- @ Middle Tennessee (4:00)*

March 20- @ Middle Tennessee (12:00)*

March 22- vs. VMI (3:00)

March 25- vs. Charlotte (6:00)*

March 26- vs. Charlotte (3:00)*

March 27- vs. Charlotte (1:00)*

March 29- vs. Campbell (6:00)

April 1- @ Florida International (TBA)*

April 2- @ Florida International (TBA)*

April 3- @ Florida International (TBA)*

April 5- @ East Carolina (6:30)

April 8- vs. Texas-San Antonio (6:00)*

April 9- vs. Texas-San Antonio (3:00)*

April 10- vs. Texas-San Antonio (12:00)*

April 12- @ Virginia (5:00)

April 14- @ Alabama-Birmingham (7:00)*

April 15- @ Alabama-Birmingham (5:00)*

April 16- @ Alabama-Birmingham (1:00)*

April 19- @ William & Mary (1:00)

April 22- vs. Florida Atlantic (6:00)*

April 23- vs. Florida Atlantic (3:00)*

April 24- vs. Florida Atlantic (12:00)*

April 26- vs. Virginia @ Harbor Park (6:00)

April 29- vs. Louisiana Tech (6:00)*

April 30- vs. Louisiana Tech (3:00)*

May 1- vs. Louisiana Tech (12:00)*

May 6- @ Southern Mississippi (7:00)*

May 7- @ Southern Mississippi (3:00)*

May 8- @ Souther Mississippi (12:30)*

May 10- vs. VCU (6:00)

May 11- vs. William & Mary (6:00)

May 13- vs. Marshall (6:00)*

May 14- vs. Marshall (3:00)*

May 15- vs. Marshall (1:00)*

May 17- @ VMI (3:00)

May 19- @ Western Kentucky (6:00)*

May 20- @ Western Kentucky (6:00)*

May 21- @ Western Kentucky (2:00)*

May 25-29- Conference USA Tournament @ Southern Mississippi

*Conference USA opponent

