Old Dominion baseball wins first-ever Conference USA tournament title

Courtesy CBS Sports Network
ODU baseball wins Conference USA
ODU baseball wins Conference USA
ODU baseball CUSA title game
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 18:18:48-04

RUSTON, La. - For the first time in a quarter-century, the Old Dominion University baseball team is a conference champion.

Sunday, ODU knocked off Louisiana Tech in 10 innings to win the program's first-ever Conference USA tournament title. The Monarchs' last league championship came in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 1996.

With the victory, the Monarchs' seventh straight, ODU earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament - it's first trip to the postseason since 2014.

The 2021 NCAA baseball tournament field of 64 will be revealed at Noon Monday on ESPN2.

