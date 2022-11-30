Old Dominion can't get going in loss at Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WTKR)- College of Charleston has built a strong resume during the first month of the college basketball season and the Cougars looked the part on Tuesday night.

Charleston opened the second half on a 17-2 run, pulling away from Old Dominion and sending the Monarchs to a 75-60 loss in their final non-conference road game of the campaign. Jeff Jones and company fell to 4-4 on the season.

The home team wasted no time getting started, opening the game on a 12-0 spirt, forcing Jones to call an early timeout. ODU would chip away, tying the game at 25 and taking its first lead of the game with 2:59 remaining in the opening frame on a Chaunce Jenkins lay-up. The Monarchs trailed, 32-31, at halftime.

The early second half run pushed the Charleston lead to 49-33 and the silver and blue could never recover, getting no closer than 13 the rest of the way. The Cougars would open up the lead to as many as 23.

Jenkins led the Monarchs with 17 points and four assists, knocking down seven of his 12 field goal attempts and all three of his three-point shots, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 13 points. Ryan Larson led three Cougars in double figures with 17 points.

ODU has yet to win or lose two straight games, alternating wins and losses since the season began on November 6.

Old Dominion returns home for its next six games, beginning with cross-town foe Norfolk State on Saturday night. Tip off is set for 7:00 PM at Chartway Arena.