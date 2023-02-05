Old Dominion comes alive, completes sweep of Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jeff Jones described it as a switch flipping and whatever it was, Old Dominion found its groove after another slow start.

The Monarchs overcame a 12-point first half deficit and completed the season sweep of Georgia Southern with a 64-58 win at Chartway Arena on Saturday night. The victory improves ODU's record to 14-10, 6-6 in the Sun Belt, and eclipses last season's win total.

Once again the silver and blue struggled offensively, connecting on just four of their first 19 shots and falling into a 29-17 hole. With 3:30 to play in the opening frame, however, Old Dominion turned it on, going on a 13-1 run to end the half which would tie the game at 30.

The Monarchs wasted no time taking their first lead since last Saturday, as Dericko Williams opened the scoring in the second half with two free throws to give them a 32-30 advantage. After the Eagles briefly took the lead back, a Tyreek Scott-Grayson three-pointer with 15:49 to play put ODU in front for good. Unlike Thursday's loss to James Madison, this time it was the home team that would hit a big shot or make a stop on defense that would keep Georgia Southern from tallying that equalizing bucket.

Old Dominion's success from the free throw line was a huge factor in the victory. The Monarchs connected on 26 of their 28 attempts from the charity stripe, including some big ones down the stretch to put the game away.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for ODU with 16 points, while Scott-Grayson and Mekhi Long chipped in 13 points apiece. Long added 12 rebounds to tally his fourth straight double-double. Faizon Fields scored 12 points to round out the Monarchs in double figures.

Old Dominion returns to action on Thursday, opening a four game road swing at Georgia State. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.