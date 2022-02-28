Old Dominion files for injunction against Conference USA

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion has filed for an injunction against Conference USA in Norfolk Circuit Court as the Monarchs look to depart the league without going through an arbitration process. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 AM, according to the Virginia Courts Case Information website.

"Conference USA has filed improper arbitration demands against three departing member Universities seeking to litigate the Universities’ withdrawal from the conference in C-USA’s hometown of Dallas, Texas," ODU said in a statement. "The arbitration demands are unlawful for several reasons and ODU is seeking relief in Norfolk Circuit Court in order to stay and enjoin the proceeding. Once a stay is in place, the parties can discuss any remaining issues related to ODU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference. Last week, Courts in West Virginia and Mississippi issued temporary restraining orders against similar C-USA actions against Marshall University and the University of Southern Mississippi."

On February 11, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi announced that they would leave Conference USA on June 30 of this year, one year ahead of schedule. All three accepted invitations to join the Sun Belt Conference in October. The league responded by threatening legal action against any institution that left before its contract with the conference expired on June 30, 2023.

Conference USA released its football schedule two weeks ago, which included the three departing schools on it.

Old Dominion is hoping to join the Sun Belt on July 1 of this year and play a full Sun Belt schedule in all sponsored sports.

This is a developing story that we will continue to monitor and bring you the latest information.