Old Dominion first half effort not enough as Monarchs fall to South Alabama in season finale

MOBILE, AL (WTKR) — Old Dominion jumped out to a terrific start and took a touchdown lead into the half against South Alabama, but two Jaguar touchdowns in the final 30 minutes were too much for the Monarchs to overcome.

In the season finale, ODU couldn't find its rhythm on offense in the second half, falling 27-20. The silver and blue had four drives in the second half, three ending in punts and the last one resulting in a turnover on downs.

Hayden Wolff threw for 285 yards and two scores in the game, hitting Lake Taylor graduate Javon Harvey on the Monarch's first drive of the game to go up 7-0. Blake Watson scored on a shovel pass from Wolff to get ODU up 17-10 in the second quarter.

Leading 20-13 at the break, South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley threw two second half touchdowns, the final one coming with 6:40 left in the game to give the home team a 27-20 lead. A Wolff touchdown pass to Isiah Paige on Old Dominion's final drive of the game was wiped out because of a chop block penalty. ODU turned the ball over on downs two plays later and never got it back.

With the loss, the Monarchs dropped their sixth consecutive game to finish 2022 with a 3-9 record.