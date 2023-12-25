Old Dominion flat in loss to UMass

HONOLULU, HI (WTKR)- An emotional and up and down trip to Hawaii ended out a sour note for the Old Dominion men's basketball team Sunday evening.

Massachusetts pulled away from the Monarchs at the end of the first half and led by as many as 31 points as the Minutemen downed ODU, 87-65, in the fifth place game of the Diamond Head Classic. The loss drops Old Dominion's record to 4-8.

The Monarchs kept things close for much of the first half, as ODU trailed with 7:26 to play in the frame, 24-20. However, a UMass surge put the Minutemen in front, 41-28, at the half.

UMass controlled the second half, taking its biggest lead with 9:01 remaining in the game.

Tyrone Williams led Old Dominion in the losing cause, scoring 22 points. Chaunce Jenkins added 15 points while Vasean Allette chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds. Josh Cohen led all scorers with 28 points for UMass.

The Monarchs return home where they will open Sun Belt play on Saturday when they host South Alabama at Chartway Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.