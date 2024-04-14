Old Dominion focused on finishing as spring game brings on offseason

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — On the final play of its spring game, Old Dominion entered into the offseason on a feel-good note.

The last handoff of the Monarchs Priority Charity Bowl Spring Game went to Ashton Donley, a nine-year-old who is diagnosed with autism.

Donley was granted a wish by the Chartway Promise Foundation, running the ball into the endzone for the final touchdown of the spring, lifted up onto the shoulders of ODU football players to celebrate.

"It's always a cool deal," said head coach Ricky Rahne. "That was great and I think our guys did a great job there."

"With him scoring that touchdown, it motivated me," said junior running back Tariq Sims. "It's a big stage out here and for him to score in front of all these fans is a great time. I hope he enjoyed that."

The game putting the finishing touches on a spring season for the Monarchs that's been focused on finishing.

"We had 11 one score games, and we won some of those too," Rahne said. "It's more about the fact that we had 11 one score games and I don't see that changing. This league and our schedule dictates that we have a lot of close games so we better finish."

In those tight contests, ODU went 6-5 with a pair of one-score victories to end the regular season and clinch bowl eligibility.

"In my recruiting process they talked about how they were so close to get those games," said transfer wide receiver Diante Vines. "We talked about if we get a few more of those games, we might get a chance to go get the Sun Belt."

"Being able to finish, we have to be able to last longer and have a better mentality towards the game," said defensive end Amorie Morrison. "In the third quarters, we got to be more focused. I think focus is the main thing we need."

The game saw plenty of highlights on the field. It allowed Sims to show some playmaking abilities out of the backfield, rattling off a 40-yard rush early and a 35-yard touchdown run later in the game. In a running back room with plenty of open opportunities on the depth chart, the junior making his case for more run.

"Trusting myself and having the confidence to go out there to play my best football," Sims said. "We got a long way to go, but I'm still working."

Quarterback Grant Wilson also connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Vines on a drive the started at opposite five-yard line. The Iowa transfer receiver is still getting used to the pace of his new offense, which was on display early and often at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

"You hear that 'ye-ye' and you get back on the ball and getting ready to go, go go," Vines said. "Iowa ran a huddle so you could your breath back. Here you feel you're real tired when you get back over there."

Defensive plays also littered the latter part of practice, with Will Jones II returning an interception for a touchdown and Wilson getting picked off by Khiandre Harris on a pass to endzone.

Denzel Lowry, Koa Naotala, and Morrison eached tallied sacks in the game as well.

"I thought the guys played physical and we did some good things," Rahne said. "We got some things to work on but we got some things to build on as well."

Coming off a 6-7 season, Old Dominion starts out 2024 on Aug. 31 at South Carolina before back-to-back home games against East Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Knowing that the trend of tightly contested games is unlikely to go away, the Monarchs readying themselves for those battles again.

"A couple missed opportunities here and there," Vines said, "and I just want to be the person and give some leadership to help the other guys get those roles, understand those plays and make those plays."

"It's going to take a lot of sacrifice and it's going to be hot for sure but I'm excited to get to work this offseason," Sims said.