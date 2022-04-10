Watch
Old Dominion Football closes out spring schedule with ODU Spring Game

Posted at 12:47 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 00:48:30-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion football team hosted its Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, marking the end of the Monarchs' 15-practice spring schedule.

With fans in attendance at S.B. Ballard Stadium, the event began with individual drills, before the intrasquad scrimmage portion took place.

"Just getting used to being able to play in the stands, have some people around, it's a different feeling than being just with the team," ODU tight end Zach Kuntz said. "I think that's been great for our team as a whole."

"We're headed in the right direction," ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. "We've still got a long way to go, but that's why we have one hundred and however many days until we play."

The first team ODU will play is in-state rival Virginia Tech, when the Hokies come to Norfolk Friday, September 2.

